International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

ICAGY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

