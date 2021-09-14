Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.