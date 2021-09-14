Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.