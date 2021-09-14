Intersect Capital LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

DE stock opened at $361.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $210.18 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

