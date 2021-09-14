Intersect Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.