Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion and a PE ratio of -22.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,065,127 shares of company stock worth $169,571,389. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

