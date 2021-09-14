Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $313.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.42. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

