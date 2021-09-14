Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 998 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 221,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.