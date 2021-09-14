Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.