Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

ITP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.22. 104,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.72.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45. Insiders have sold a total of 255,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,086 over the last ninety days.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

