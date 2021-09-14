Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.88. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,795. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.55.

