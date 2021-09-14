Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA PBD opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $41.26.

