Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

