Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/1/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $200.09. 9,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

