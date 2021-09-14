Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

