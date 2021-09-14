Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lennar by 311.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $33,978,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NYSE LEN traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 47,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

