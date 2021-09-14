Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.59% of The Hackett Group worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HCKT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. 911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,058. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $580.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

