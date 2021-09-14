Investment Management of Virginia LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $2,883,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

Shares of KPLT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

