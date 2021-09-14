Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after acquiring an additional 406,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 39,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.