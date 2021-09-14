Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 388 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.