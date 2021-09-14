Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,348 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 418 call options.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

KIM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 200,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,300. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

