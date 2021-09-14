Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.78-3.94 EPS.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE:CSR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

