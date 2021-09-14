IOTA Price Tops $1.53 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.24 billion and $164.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055975 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

