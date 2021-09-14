IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head to Head Comparison

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03% Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

This table compares IQVIA and Inotiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.34 $279.00 million $6.03 42.70 Inotiv $60.47 million 8.05 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -87.40

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IQVIA and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94 Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $262.18, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Inotiv has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Inotiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than IQVIA.

Risk & Volatility

IQVIA has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQVIA beats Inotiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

