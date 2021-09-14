iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lessened by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

