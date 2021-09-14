iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Rock Creek Group LP’s Largest Position

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 22.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $148,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,002. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09.

