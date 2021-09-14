iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,524 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

