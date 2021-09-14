iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after buying an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. 361,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.