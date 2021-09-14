iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after buying an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

