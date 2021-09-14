iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lowered by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

