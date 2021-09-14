iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 134.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

EZU traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,361 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

