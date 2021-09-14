iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Lowered by South State Corp

South State Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,203,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.