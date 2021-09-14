iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

