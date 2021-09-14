iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $476.53

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $476.53 and last traded at $473.87, with a volume of 37440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $472.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

