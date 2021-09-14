iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $476.53

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $476.53 and last traded at $473.87, with a volume of 37440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $472.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

