iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.80. 215,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

