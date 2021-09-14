iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,260 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,413,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. 170,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

