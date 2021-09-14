iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,955.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,542 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 651,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 146,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 71,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

