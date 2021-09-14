iStar (NYSE:STAR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $26.37 on Friday. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Research analysts forecast that iStar will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

