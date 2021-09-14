Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $357,000.

ITQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

