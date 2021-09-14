Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Itron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $935,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Itron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,067 shares of company stock valued at $102,574 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

