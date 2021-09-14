Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 26,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
About Iveda Solutions
