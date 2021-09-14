Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the highest is $491.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

