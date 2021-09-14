Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 15,875 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BATS:JAMF opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jamf by 33.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 85.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jamf by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

