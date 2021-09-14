Jason Waller Acquires 1,150,000 Shares of Intelicare Holdings Limited (ASX:ICR) Stock

Intelicare Holdings Limited (ASX:ICR) insider Jason Waller acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,250.00 ($94,464.29).

Jason Waller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intelicare alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Jason Waller purchased 28,000 shares of Intelicare stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,040.00 ($3,600.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Intelicare Holdings Limited engages in the sale of a predictive analytics hardware and software package for use in the aged care and health industries in Australia. The company offers InteliCare Pro, a monitoring system; and InteliLiving that is designed for seniors and people with disability. Intelicare Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Leederville, Australia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Intelicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.