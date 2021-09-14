JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

