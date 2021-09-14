JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $28.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $91,833. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 193.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

