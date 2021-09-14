Jetcoin (JET) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $526,184.81 and $91,855.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00791688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

