JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.
In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
FROG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. 14,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,637. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
