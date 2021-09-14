JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.52 on Friday. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $443.52 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

